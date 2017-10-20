Jockey banned from driving for 16 months

A 41-year-old man involved in the horse racing world was banned from driving for 16 months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry.

Gavin Faulkner, whose address was given as Holm Terrace, Dromore, was fined £350 for driving with excess alcohol in breath on September 11 this year.

For a charge of not having insurance he was fined £150 and given a concurrent 12 month ban.

A £100 fine and 12 month ban along with a £15 offender’s levy were also imposed for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that at 1.15am police stopped the defendant on the A1 and smelled intoxicating liquor on his breath.

He provided an evidential sample which gave a reading of 109.

There was no insurance in place on the vehicle the defendant was driving.

A barrister representing Faulkner said he worked both here and in Canada.

He explained that his client was involved in the horse racing world and was a jockey and what happened was an aberration for him.

Imposing the 16 month ban District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this because the reading showed significant intoxication.

But he certified Faulkner suitable for the drink driving course and if he completes it his ban would be reduced to 12 months.