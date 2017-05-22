Judge expresses her concerns over ‘this sort of thing’

When she was approached by staff as she was leaving a store a 46-year-old woman assaulted two of them, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Anna McWiiliams (as spelt on charge sheet), St James Mews, Belfast, appeared in court by way of videolink from Hydebank.

She admitted two common assaults on April 28 last year.

The court heard that as she was leaving B and M Bargains in Craigavon the defendant was intercepted by staff.

She tried to push past them towards the exit and when she was told she was going to be detained she began swinging at one of them.

She told him to go away and pushed him in the chest before lashing out at another member of staff.

A solicitor representing the defendant said this was her first time in custody and she had a release date of July 14.

He added that she had admitted the assaults during her interview.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was increasingly concerned about the number of people who come from Belfast to Craigavon for this sort of thing.

She imposed a three month sentence on each charge and ordered the defendant to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

The sentences are to run concurrently with each other and concurrent with the term she is presently serving.