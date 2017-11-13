Kicked police vehicle after swearing at father

A 22-year-old man who attempted to cause damage to a police vehicle was ‘given a chance’ last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Shea Leonard, whose address was given as HPM Maghaberry, pleaded guilty to the attempted criminal damage on May 15 this year.

The court heard that at 7.45pm police received a report from the defendant’s father who said his son was at home.

Leonard was drunk, shouting and behaving in a threatening manner.

Police found the defendant in the living room.

He was intoxicated and was swearing at his father.

While he was being conveyed to Banbridge custody suite Leonard kicked the doors of the police vehicle and was abusive to police.

Due to his high level of intoxication he was not interviewed until the following morning.

He then made no comment replies to any questions that were put to him.

A solicitor representing Leonard said it was an ‘unsavoury incident’ and was not something any parent should be subject to.

He explained that Leonard had been an alcoholic since he was 16 and was very much in the depths of this at the time of the offence.

The solicitor said Leonard had been on remand in custody for a time and had been alcohol free for approximately four and a half months.

He added that the defendant had engaged with his GP and was attending with a group in Newry every two weeks.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told Leonard he had had a recent experience in custody and this was going to be repeated if he persisted with this sort of behaviour.

But he was impressed he was seeking help with his addiction and he would give him the opportunity to continue on that course.

Imposing a conditional discharge for 12 months Judge Copeland said: “I’m giving you a chance here, don’t throw it away.”