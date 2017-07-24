Kicked the door at a Banbridge hotel

An 18 year man who kicked a glass door at a Banbridge hotel was told by the judge it would be wise for him to have the money to pay for the damage with him the next time he appears in court.

James Milner, Highfields Avenue, Newry, admitted criminal damage when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on April 3 last year at 1.45am police received report of damage to a glass door at the Belmont Hotel.

Staff identified the defendant who admitted kicking the glass in the door and cracking it after he had been ejected from the premises. The cost to repair the damage was £258.

A solicitor representing Milner said he had only one previous conviction in an adult court.

He added that the defendant had been assaulted and he stupidly ran at the door and the glass cracked. When the police arrived there were no issues with them.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told Milner he had a disturbing record for a young and had been warned about aggressive conduct twice previously. He adjourned the case until August 17.