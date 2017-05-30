The case against a 50-year-old woman who knocked down a pedestrian was adjourned last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court to have her appear at the court.

Lynn Boggs, Summerhill, Banbridge, did not appear at last week’s court to answer a charge of driving without due care and attention on October 3 last year.

A public prosecutor said that a woman was on the pedestrian crossing at Bridge Street in Banbridge and the green man was showing. The defendant drove through the red light and struck the woman. The prosecutor said that Boggs was spoken to by the police and she accepted the offence. There were no significant injuries caused.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, adjourned the case until June 15 for the defendant to appear.

“This is an imprisonable and disqualifiable offence,” he said.