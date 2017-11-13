Like using hammer for a headache

A blood sample taken from a 32-year-old man who was in the driver’s seat of a car contained cannabis oil, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

John Paul Cummings, Laurel Heights, Banbridge was banned from driving for six months for being in charge of a vehicle while unfit.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. The court heard that on February 19 this year at 5.10pm police saw two vehicles parked at Diamond Road and Oakhill Road, Dromore.

Cummings was in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles with the keys in the ignition and there was a female front seat passenger.

Officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the other vehicle and a search was carried out but no controlled substances were found. Cummings was behaving irrationally, from being aggressive to calming down and then speaking quickly with white foam coming from his mouth.

He failed an impairment test at Banbridge police station and analysis of a blood sample showed there was cannabis oil in his system.

A solicitor said his client had not consumed it that day but earlier in the weekend.

The solicitor explained that Cummings suffered from depression and aggression and was dealing with his issues.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said his use of drugs was the ‘equal of addressing a headache with a hammer’.