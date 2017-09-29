Lost control of car and struck a telegraph pole

On his way home after a night out a 20-year-old man lost control of his car and after striking a telegraph pole the vehicle ended up blocking most of the road.

Thomas Savage, Drumlin Road, Donaghcloney, admitted a series of motoring offences when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Fines of £100 and concurrent six month bans were imposed for driving without insurance on December 9 last year, failing to report an accident and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

He was also fined £100 for driving without due care and attention.

For not having insurance on April 25 this year he was fined £100 and disqualified for six months and for failing to produce his licence he was fined £25 and given a concurrent six month ban.

The court heard that on December 9 last year in the early hours of the morning police received a report of an accident on the Tullyraine Road outside Banbridge.

There was a vehicle lying across the carriageway blocking the Waringstown bound lane and part of the other lane.

There were skid marks on the road. The car had struck a kerb, gone across the road and hit a telegraph pole.

The last registered keeper of the vehicle was Savage but police were unable to locate him that night.

When he was later interviewed he said he thought he had fallen asleep and crashed the car. He was in shock and left the scene.

On April 25 this year he was stopped while driving on Commercial Road, Banbridge and it transpired he did not have insurance.

A barrister representing the defendant said Savage was a tractor driver who worked for two employers.

He added he was extremely industrious young man who worked long hours six or seven days a week.

The barrister said that on the first occasion Savage had worked a 10 to 12 hour day and that night had been out socialising with friends who gathered in a Banbridge car park.

He explained that after the accident a friend came along and took the defendant to hospital because he was bleeding from his injuries.

The lawyer added that Savage had to upload to an app for his insurance but was not complying with the requirements and his policy was cancelled.

He said that the defendant relied heavily on his licence due to the nature of his work.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said that disqualification was inevitable in this case.

He told the defendant that he had no doubt he was an industrious young man but he had to consider the nature of his driving.

The judge said Savage had endangered the public by driving at speed and overdoing it so disqualification was inevitable.