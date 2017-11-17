Made false burglary report to get crisis loan

A Banbridge man who made a false burglary report has been told he is going to have to pay the cost of the police investigation.

Aidan Fearon (46), whose address was given as Iveagh Drive, Banbridge, admitted wasting police time by making a false report that an offence had been committed.

Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday that on June 24 this year Fearon attended at Banbridge police station.

He told police officers that he had been told to attend by staff at the social security office.

He said there had been a burglary at his home the previous day and he had applied for a crisis loan so he needed a number from the police.

Fearon told police a cooker worth £600 and a washing machine valued at £400 had been stolen during the alleged incident.

But investigations revealed that a cooker priced at £119 and a washing machine worth £249.97 had been bought at Curry’s and were delivered to his address on June 25, the day after he made the burglary allegation.

A barrister representing the defendant said the items had been purchased for Fearon by his mother on June 17 and delivered on June 25.

He added that his client would say he became somewhat confused.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant had ‘embroidered’ what happened.

He said the defendant had brought into it that children were not going to be fed which was a mean offence.

The judge asked what was the cost of the incident to the police.

A public prosecutor said that there was a sum of £193 for a fingerprint expert and CSI at the house but there was no figure for police hours.

Judge Copeland said that he wanted to know what the total cost was and told the defendant he was going to have to pay this sum.

He adjourned the case until December 14 for this figure to be produced at court.