Man banned for six months

On the points system a 42-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Paul Lavery, whose address was given as Hunters Hill Park, Gilford, admitted driving without insurance on June 13 this year.

He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

On the tot up points system he was also banned for six months.

The court heard the defedant was stopped on Deans Road, Bleary and police checks showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had insurance but a missed payment meant that the policy was cancelled.

He added that Lavery did not know it had been cancelled when he was driving the car.