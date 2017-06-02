Man caught driving while disqualified twice in the space on one month

Twice within the space of a month a 29-year-old man was caught driving while disqualified on the A1, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Nico Van Der Horst, Milfort Green, Banbridge, admitted driving while disqualified, not having insurance and excess speed on September 16, 2015. He also admitted driving while disqualified and not having insurance on October 5, 2015. For each offence he was fined £100 and banned for a year.

The court heard that on September 16 shortly after 6am on the A1 police noticed a car driving at speed in the 70mph zone. They followed it and recorded a speed of 95mph.

The defendant was given a fixed penalty but inquiries showed he was a disqualified driver.

On October 5 also on the A1 Van Der Horst was stopped driving the same vehicle. He said he could remember getting something in the post but hadn’t given it appropriate consideration.

A barrister representing the defendant said he wasn’t aware of the disqualification and the loss of his licence would have severe repercussions.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he would give the defendant the benefit of the doubt but warned Van Der Horst not to drive under any circumstances in the next 12 months or he would be at risk of imprisonment.