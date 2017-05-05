Man caught driving without a licence

Shortly after he bought a car an Annaclone man was caught driving it without having insurance or a licence.

He was Joe Stewart Cavehill Road, Annaclone. His age was not given in court.

For not having insurance on February 1 this year he was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a licence he was fined £25.

The court heard that at 1.40pm police stopped him on the Loughbrickland Road, Rathfriland, after checks revealed there was no insurance in place.

Stewart said he had recently bought the vehicle and was not sure if he was insured.

A check on the data base revealed he had no licence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had bought the vehicle two weeks previously with the intention of getting a licence and insurance.

He had lost £600 because the vehicle had been seized