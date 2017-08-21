Man had to be carried to police vehicle

When officers went to speak to him a 23-year-old man lay down and had to be carried to a police vehicle, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Conor Quigley, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, admitted resisting police on June 4 this year.

The court heard that at 6.45am in Limewood police went to speak to Quigley about other matters. He refused to co-operate and lay down on a step. He had to be carried to a police vehicle.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client would apologise to the court and the police for his actions.

He explained that Quigley had a struggle with alcohol and had no recollection of the incident after he had been out all night drinking.

The solicitor added that there were no aggravating features, no threats or aggressive behaviour.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said police had been concerned about Quigley’s well being and it ended up with him being confrontational.

He adjourned the case until September 14 for a sentence report from probation with a view to community service.