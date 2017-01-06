Man in court over alleged incidents at July 13th

A 20-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences alleged to have happened at Scarva on July 13 last year.

Alan McStraw, Drumnascamph Road, Gilford, appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He is charged with disorderly behaviour at The Demesne, Scarva, on July 13.

He is also accused of resisting a constable, assaulting a constable and three allegations of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on two females and a male.

A police officer said she was aware off the facts of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A public prosecutor said the offences are alleged to have happened in the late afternoon.

District Judge Eamonn King remanded McStraw on his own bail of £250 to appear back at Banbridge Magistrate’s Court on February 2.

A condition of bail is that he is to have no contact with any of the injured parties.