Man is told to get a solicitor

A 23-year-old man who indicated a plea of guilty to an assault charge was advised to get a solicitor last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Kyle David Weir, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, admitted assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm on July 14 this year.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused with the charge.

From the dock Weir said he wanted to plead guilty and confirmed he had no legal representative.

A public prosecutor asked for an adjournment until September 7 for a full file.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told Weir he had noted he had indicated he wanted to plead guilty but he would be advised to see a solicitor. Judge Copeland released the defendant on his own bail of £500 with the condition he does not have any contact with the alleged injured party.