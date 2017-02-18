Man pleads not guilty to making threats

A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry, to a charge of sending a menacing message.

And a date was fixed for a contested hearing where he denies making a threat to damage property.

The allegation against Scott Mayne, whose address was given as Hill Street, Gilford, is that on January 7 this year he sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message or other matter that was of a menacing character.

His barrister indicated that he would be pleading not guilty to this charge.

The matter was adjourned until March 2 so that a date for a contest could be fixed.

Mayne had already denied that on December 23 last year without lawful excuse he made to a female a threat to destroy or damage certain property at Victoria Park, Banbridge.

The case was listed for hearing at Banbridge Magistrate’s Court in Newry on April 6.