Man was caught with drugs in his underwear

A 21-year-old man was given suspended prison sentences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for offences which took place on two different dates.

He was Scott Foster, whose address for the first set of charges was given as Brookdale, Banbridge.

For unlawful possession of Tamazapam on June 10 this year he was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for two years.

A concurrent two month suspended term was imposed for unlawful possession of Diazepam on the same date.

He was fined £100 for not having a licence, £300 for driving uninsured and £100 for not having a vehicle test certificate. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For the second set of offences on September 5 this year his address was given as Sloan Street, Lurgan.

He admitted obstructing a constable, criminal damage to an electronic tag belonging to G4S and unlawful possession of cannabis. For each offence he was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for two years.

The terms are to run concurrently with each other but consecutive to the other sentences making a total of four months.

The court heard that on June 10 at the Edenderry Road, Banbridge police saw a car with smoke coming from the rear.

They saw a person get out of the passenger side and there was no-one else in the vehicle.

When interviewed Foster admitted that he did not have a licence or insurance and possession of the drugs.

On September 5 at 4pm police were making inquires about a theft from a shop in York Street, Belfast and spoke to the defendant.

He gave a false name, date of birth and address. When his identity was established he was in breach of bail conditions. His electronic tag had been broken and cannabis was found in his underwear.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that a pre-sentence report showed that from the age of 12 Foster had started to experiment with drink and drugs.

He explained that his client had bought the car to teach himself to drive and panicked when he was detected.

Referring to the cannabis charge the solicitor said the drug features in his life and Foster felt that he needed it to relax.