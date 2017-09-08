Man was disorderly twice on the one night

On two different occasions on the same night a 21-year-old man was disorderly in Banbridge, the local court was told last Thursday.

He was Neil Toner, whose address was given as Brookfield Meadows, Banbridge.

He admitted disorderly behaviour at the Downshire Hotel car park on January 8 this year and being disorderly at Newry Street on the same date.

For each of the two offences he was fined £200 and he was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that in the early hours of the morning there was shouting in the car park.

This escalated into a melee which involved the defendant.

The same group were also involved in shouting and arguing between themselves in Newry Street.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said there had been a significant gap in Toner’s record and there was nothing else hanging over him at this moment in time.

He added that on the evening in question this group of young men had been drinking too much.

Mr Ingram said that since the incident Toner had not come to police attention and he would apologise for his behaviour.

District Judge Benita Boyd said it was a case of Toner making a nuisance of himself on the street on two occasions.