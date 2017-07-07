Man was driving at over 110mph on the A1

A 63-year-old man who was driving in excess of 110mph on the A1 was given a three month ban last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

John Mallon, Glanleam Drive, Belfast, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on April 17 this year police on the A1 near Loughbrickland were passed by a car which was driven by the defendant.

Police were unable to keep up with it and used lights and sirens to warn other motorists.

The defendant was reported to be driving at speeds in excess of 110mph.

When spoken to Mallon accepted that he was driving at more than 100mph and didn’t notice the limit.

A barrister representing the defendant said that ‘obviously it was a high speed far in excess of the limit’.

He added that Mallon’s licence was important to him for his work and caring for his wife and his son who requires medical attention.

His last driving offence was in 1982.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this was an excessive speed and there was endangerment to other road users.

He pointed out that the defendant had one previous conviction for excess speed.

The judge said that he had noted the plea and the family circumstances but a disqualification was inevitable in this case.

Mallon’s barrister said he had taken instructions from his client and asked the court to fix bail for appeal.

Judge Copeland set bail at £400 and gave the defendant permission to drive pending appeal.