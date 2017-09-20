Masked raiders tie-up householder

Police in Lurgan are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in the Summerhill Brae area of Banbridge last night (Tuesday, 19 September).

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said “It was reported that at 10.35 pm three masked men forced entry to the property and assaulted a male in his 30s before they tied him up and ransacked the property before making off.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 1579 of 19/09/2017, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”