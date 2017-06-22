Meeting on problem of anti-social behaviour

Upper Bann MP David Simpson has called for a meeting of all agencies and additional resources to enhance the collaborated approach to anti-social behaviour.

PSNI figures have reported an increase of almost nine percent involving this type of crime. The local MP said that this rise “must be addressed.”

Mr Simpson said, ““I meet on a regular basis with the PSNI. Sadly, recent figures have shown a rise in anti-social behaviour but we must recognise that this is not something that the PSNI alone can deal with.

“Anti-social behaviour takes many forms and affects all communities.

“The approach taken to resolve these issues must address the impact on victims but also must address the root of the problem.

Many of these crime statistics involve young people most of which highlight lack of youth facilites.

“I want to see additional resources in educating young people of the impact of antisocial behaviour in their area which also details the cost implications which could be better spent on providing youth provision throughout the Borough especially as we approach the summer months.

“I also want to assure victims of antisocial behaviour that their needs and concerns are addressed and done so without delay.

“I have called a meeting of all agencies to seek lasting solutions but to do this we must build on the opportunities available.”