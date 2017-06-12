Meeting set to discuss anti-social behaviour

A public meeting on anti-social behaviour in the area is to be held on Thursday 15 June from 7.00-9.00pm at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

It is being held by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) in conjunction with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, PSNI and NI Housing Executive.

The public will receive an update from each agency’s responsibilities, policing and crime statistics for the area and information on the new Local Policing Plan.

The public will also be able to discuss key issues of concern around Anti-Social Behaviour, while also getting the chance to share views on changes to local policing structures. Further details can be obtained from Alison Clenaghan on 028 3831 2587 or email alison.clenaghan@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.