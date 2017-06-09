Motorist attacked by three men on A1 dual carriageway

Police officers investigating an incident on the A1 dual carriageway near Banbridge during which a motorist was assaulted by three men have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred close to the junction of Rathfriland Road on Friday morning, June 9.

“It was reported that shortly before 10am a man was emerging onto the carriageway when a lorry with three men on board stopped beside him. The men got out of the lorry and proceeded to assault the man before making off in the direction of Newry. The man, aged in his 20s, sustained bruising to his head and body as a result,” a PSNI spokesman said.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 295 of 09/06/17. Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.