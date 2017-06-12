Mum tells court son did not usually drink

An 18-year-old man who was seen by police being sick in a car park in Banbridge was arrested for being drunk in charge of a car.

Liam Noden, whose address was given as Ardaveen Mews, Newry, admitted the offence when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £225, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for three months.

The court heard that on April 16 this year shortly after 1am a police patrol in Church Square, Banbridge, saw a person leaning out of the driver’s side of a car.

He was seen putting his fingers down his throat to make himself sick.

The defedant admitted that he had taken alcohol and after failing a roadside test an evidential test gave a reading of 50.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been working as a barman and had saved up to purchase a small vehicle.

He added that Noden had been at a nightclub with friends and it was his intention to stay with his friends in Banbridge until the next day.

The barrister explained that his client had far too much to drink and was not experienced in drinking.

He added that he had got back to the car and was about to ring a taxi when he was sick.

He was adamant he had no intention of driving the vehicle.

The barrister said that his client was still an ‘R’ driver and the imposition of the minimum ten points for the charge would mean his licence would be revoked.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, asked the defendant’s mother, who was with her son in court, to step into the witness box.

She said that this was totally out of character for her son and that he did not usually drink as he was more into fitness and running.

Judge Copeland said he would not make the defendant do his test again but he would be disqualified for the course of the summer.