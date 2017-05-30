No insurance woman pays fines to get a shorter driving ban

A 23-year-old woman produced money last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court to immediately pay for fines so that she would receive a shorter period of disqualification.

At the previous week’s court Zoe Breen, Fort Street, Banbridge, admitted driving without insurance on February 16 and fraudulent use of a certificate of insurance.

The court heard that she was stopped by police in Banbridge and checks showed there was no insurance in place as her policy had been cancelled.

District Judge Eamonn King adjourned the case for one week telling the defendant that if she could forthwith pay £315 - £200 for no insurance, £100 for fraudulent use of a certificate and a £15 offender’s levy – he would only impose a two month ban.

At last Thursday’s court her solicitor said the money was available and District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, imposed the fines and the two month ban.