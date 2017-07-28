Pedlar fine for man who was selling clothes door to door

When a police found a large quantity of clothes in the boot of a car a 46-year-old man admitted he was selling items door to door, Banbridge Court heard last Thursday.
Gurnam Singh, whose address was given as Burnview Terrace, Banbridge, was fined £150 for acting as a pedlar on dates unknown between September 28 last year and March 29 this year without a licence. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that police spoke to the defendant and when they checked the boot found a large quantity of clothing.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that in a letter Singh said he lived in Middlesbrough and could not afford to come to court.
He noted that he had a previous conviction for a similar offence last year and had received a conditional discharge.
The judge added that given the defendant’s history of offending he would protect the traders of the town by fining Singh.
