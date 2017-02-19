Police appeal after a series of break-ins across the area

Police have issued an appeal for information after a number of burglaries in the Banbridge area.

Posting on their Facebook page Banbridge PSNI say three properties were targetted by the thieves on Saturday (February 18)

In the afternoon, a house was broken into in Acton Village. (Ref 1110 18/2/17).

Reports were also received of a suspicious Grey/Metallic SAAB with four males on board wearing hi-viz jackets within the same time period within Brannock Meadows, Poyntzpass. (REF 1090 18/2/17.)

Also a house on Rathfriland Street, Loughbrickland was broken into at some stage during the day. (Ref 1428 18/2/17). And a property at Barban Heights, in Dromore also broken into. (Ref 1499 18/2/17).

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in these areas or who may have information on any of these incidents to call them on 101 quoting the appropriate reference number.