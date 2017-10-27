Police found cannabis during search of property in Banbridge

A 25-year-old man was making this third appearance in court for a drugs offence, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Philip Wilson, Larchwood, Banbridge, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on August 25 this year. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that when police searched a property in Banbridge they found a grinder and a tin both of which contained a small amount of herbal cannabis.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing Wilson, said this was a personal use case. He added that Wilson had worked in his father’s bar for a number of years but recently had been drifting. Mr Ingram said it was a number of years since he had been before the court for this sort of offence and he would apologise.

District Judge Eamonn King said this was Wilson’s third court appearance for this type of offence.