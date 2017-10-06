Police found cannabis grinder in car

When police searched a car they found a grinder containing the residue of cannabis which a 24-year-old man admitted belonged to him.

Aaron Sands, Jubilee Court, Dromore pleaded guilty last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry to unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on July 30 this year.

The court heard that the defendant was a passenger in a vehicle parked in the Commercial Road car park Banbridge.

A grinder containing an amount of cannabis was found and Sands admitted he owned the grinder.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the grinder was found in the central console of the car.

He added that Sands admitted it was his and that it hadn’t been used for some time.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the defendant already had two previous drugs convictions but seemed to persist with ‘this illicit material’.

He adjourned the case until November 2 for a specific sentence report regarding the defendant’s suitability for community service.