Police found missing youth in a cupboard

When police went to a house in Loughbrickland looking for a missing youth a 30-year-old man told them he knew nothing about him.

But the youth was then found hiding in a cupboard upstairs.

Kyle Vincent Burns, Bronte Park, Loughbrickland, admitted obstructing a police officer in the course of his duty during the incident on March 5 of this year.

He also pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on the same date.

Banbridge Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Newry, heard that police went to an address in Loughbrickland trying to locate a missing youth.

Officers found evidence of drug use in the living room of the address.

Someone was also trying to put cannabis down the sink in the house and the defendant was trying to kick a bag of cannabis away from him.

Burns told police officers he knew nothing about the missing youth who was then discovered hiding in a cupboard upstairs.

The defendant then admitted he did know but had decided not to tell police.

He also accepted that the cannabis was for his personal use.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A solicitor representing Burns side he had regularly appeared before the courts but was now attempting to put a complete end to his offending.

He added that his client would be agreeable to probation or an order for community service.

District Judge Eamonn King said the report indicated Burns was fit and able to do community service and he imposed a total of 200 hours.