Police noticed man’s eyes were dilated

When police noticed the eyes of a 19-year-old man were dilated they searched him and found Ecstasy tablets and cannabis on him.

John Temple, Chinauley Park, Banbridge, was fined £125 last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court, sitting in Newry, for unlawful possession of a class A drug, Ecstasy, on April 8 this year.

Another £125 fine was imposed on the defendant for unlawful possession of cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 1.30am police became aware of the defendant and noticed his pupils were dilated.

They searched him and discovered ten Ecstasy tablets and some cannabis in a tobacco pouch.

Temple accepted the items were Ecstasy and cannabis and said they were for his personal use.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that unfortunately his client ‘does have a habit’ and had purchased the drugs for his own use.

District Judge Eamonn King told the defendant he needed ‘to address this very quickly before it gets a grip of you’