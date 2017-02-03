Police urge householders not to keep large sums of cash at home

Police have urged local residents not to keep large quantities of cash in the house.

The warning comes after another burglary in Dromore, during which a sizable sum of money was stolen.

Sometime between 11am and 12:40pm on Thursday, February 2, a thief or thieves entered a house in Gallows Street by forcing the back door open. A significant amount of cash was taken from the property.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between 10am and 1pm to call them on 101 quoting reference 511 of 02/02/17.

Urging people to think about home security, a PSNI Banbridge spokesperson said: “Please take time to speak to elderly or vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and ensure they are not keeping large quantities of cash in the house, or disclosing to anyone that they are doing so. Report any suspicious activity by phoning 101, or if you believe it is a crime in progress, 999.”