Policing meeting to be held in Dromore

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is holding a police engagement meeting for the Dromore, Donaghcloney and Waringstown area on Wednesday 4th October at 7.30pm in Dromore Bowling Pavilion.

This public meeting is open to anyone to come along to meet the PCSP and PSNI and get an update on policing in your local area.

Neighbourhood Watch groups, local community representatives and members of the public interested in working with the police and the PCSP to prevent crime are all warmly invited to attend.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow local people to discuss what the key issues are within your local area and to give local people the opportunity to put forward any views, issues or concerns directly to the Police at the meeting.

An Officer from CID will also attend the meeting to give a presentation on their work and answer and questions people may have.