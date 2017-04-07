‘R’ driver was caught doing 60mph on A1

On his way home from playing rugby in Newry an 18-year-old ‘R’ driver was detected travelling at 15mph over his restricted speed on the A1.

John Sinclair, Kings Park, Belfast, was fined £150 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for excess speed on December 10 last year. He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that around lunch-time police were travelling on the A1 when they were overtaken by a car travelling at 60mph. Sinclair, who was driving, was an ‘R’ driver.

A barrister said his client was a student who had been playing rugby in Newry.

He explained that Sinclair was due to start work at his temporary job. The barrister asked the judge to consider imposing points which would allow him to continue driving as his restricted period was coming to an end.