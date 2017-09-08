R driver was travelling at 76mph on the A1

A 22-year-old woman was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Jennifer Ingram, whose address was given as Ballymoney Road, Banbridge, admitted exceeding the 45mph limit as a restricted driver on April 26 this year.

As well as the fine she was given five points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that she was detected travelling at 76mph on the A1 at Dromore and as an ‘R’ driver she was limited to 45mph.

The court was told the matter could not be dealt with by a fixed penalty.

District Judge Benita Boyd said this was very fast for a restricted driver.

The defendant told the court she was rushing to a family event when the offence occurred.