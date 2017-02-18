‘R’ drivercaught doing 70mph

A restricted driver detected travelling at 70mph hour was given three penalty points last week at Craigavon Magistrate’s Court.

Richard Patterson (19), Collentragh Road, Poyntzpass, admitted exceeding 45mph as an ‘R’ driver on October 23 last year.

He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was driving at 70mph on the Armagh Road, Portadown.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the speed involved was quite excessive.

She added that not only was Patterson over the restricted limit but also the 60mph limit.

But she said she would give him one final opportunity and warned if he appeared in court again he would be putting his licence in jeopardy.