Shouted and swore despite warnings

When police went to investigate anti-social behaviour in a Lurgan street an 18-year-old man continued to shout and swear despite police warnings.

And when Jamie Hoye, Northwood, Lurgan, was searched a quantity of cannabis was found on him.

For unlawful possession of cannabis he was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on April 17 police were made aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour at Ulster Street in Lurgan.

Then, on arrival, they noticed youths in Clara Street.

The youths were intoxicated and had bottles of alcohol in their possession.

They were also extremely loud.

Hoye continued to shout and swear despite police warnings and being given the chance to calm down.

He was searched and in the front pocket of his jeans a quantity of cannabis valued at £15 was found.

A solicitor representing Hoye said this happened over Easter.

He added that his client was not someone who usually went out drinking.