Six month ban for using his  mobile while he was driving

A six month ban was imposed on a 55-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving.

William Leslie Jonathan Belshaw, whose address was given as Old Kilmore Road, Lurgan, was also fined £75 for the offence on April 25 this year.

He was further fined £100 and given a concurrent six month ban for not having a licence on the same date.

For failing to produce his insurance he was fined £100.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol saw the defendant using a hand held phone while driving a van on the Mahon Road, Portadown.

He accepted a fixed penalty which required him to produce both parts of his licence but he did not produce them.

A solicitor representing Belshaw said that he has since reapplied for his licence,

Bail was set at £250 for the defendant to appeal against the sentencing.