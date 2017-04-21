Smashed window at ex-partner’s house

Although he went to his ex-partner’s home and asked to get in a 28-year-old man denied that he broke a window, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Daniel Aidan Barry, Oak Grove, Banbridge, was convicted of criminal damage on September 10 last year.

A public prosecutor said that at 9.20pm the injured party, the defendant’s ex-partner, heard him shouting ‘let me in’ and banging on the door.

She went upstairs to a bathroom. A window at the house was smashed.

A barrister representing Barry said his case was that the injured party did not actually see the window being broken.

District Judge Eamonn King said there was ample evidence and convicted the defendant for the offence.

The barrister said Barry had a fairly significant record and problems with alcohol.

He explained that the relationship between the defendant and the injured party had broken down and he had gone to the house.

Judge King imposed a three month prison sentence which he suspended for 12 months.

He also ordered Barry to pay £150 compensation to the householder.