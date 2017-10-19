Sneak fly-tippers dump bathroom

Sneaky fly-tippers have dumped a bathroom, including a radiator and a sink, at the Drumhorc Road in Gilford.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Savage, slammed those responsible and explained that he had removed the items himself.

Councillor Savage was assessing storm damage when he came across a number of bathroom items dumped along the side of the road.

“Those involved could easily have taken the items to the local recycling centre – just as I did when I stopped the car to remove the items when out assessing storm damage,” he said.

“Fly tipping is not only an eyesore but it also impacts on local health and safety. It also places an additional financial burden on local rate payers.

“On this occasion I was in a position to remove the items however, had I not been, the ratepayer would have been footing the bill for council staff to come and remove them.

“There are numerous council facilities across the Borough where waste can be disposed of in a safe and controlled manner.

“Such instances of fly tipping are completely unacceptable and need to be challenged.

“Those engaged in this behaviour should desist and I would encourage local residents to report any sightings to ensure further incidents are minimised. Residents can report online via the council website or by calling: 028 3833 9031. Anyone caught will face a hefty fine.”