Speeding plumber caught doing 90mph on the A1 at Dromore

On his way to quote for a plumbing contract a 37-year-old man drove at over 90mph on the A1 carriageway.

Anthony Levett, Portlee Walk, Antrim, was fined £250 and banned for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for excess speed. He was also fined £100, given a concurrent six month ban and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that he was travelling at 94mph in a 70mph zone on the A1 carriageway near Dromore.

A defence solicitor explained that Levett ran a plumbing business with his brother and they were going to look at a job worth around £10,000.

He added that the defendant’s brother was delayed and he went to quote for the job.