Summer activities on the way for the area’s young people

A host of activities will be taking place as part of the local council’s Summer Activity Programme.

For those aged 8 – 14 years, Gilford Community Centre will host a climbing course and a canoeing course from Monday 3 to Thursday 6 July. The climbing course will run from 3.30pm – 5pm with canoeing from 6pm – 7.30pm.

The cost per course will be £12 for the first child and each additional child from the same immediate family £10. Two courses, multi-sports and dance, will be held at Fair Hill Primary School, Kinallen for children aged 5 to 11. The multi sports course will run from 10am to 12noon from Monday 3 until Friday 7 July, with the dance course starting on Tuesday 4 July until Friday 7 July from 1.30pm – 3pm.

The cost for the multi sports course is £18 for the first child and £15 for each additional child from the same family. The dance course will cost £12 for the first child and £10 for each additional child.

For further information visit www.getactiveabc.com or contact Sarah Aiken on 028 4066 0637