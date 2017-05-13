Teen on motoring charge

A 19-year-old man was accused of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

He was Andrew Carey, Balynadrone Road, Magheralin.

Standing in the dock of the court the charge was read to him.

It alleges that on November 21 last year when in charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle in the vicinity of Lurgan Road, Dromore, he was unfit to drive through drink of drugs.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

Releasing Carey on his own bail of £250 District Judge Eamonn King adjourned the matter until May 25 to find out the defendant’s attitude to the charge.