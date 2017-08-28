Police officers investigating a burglary at the home of an 83-year-old man in Banbridge on Saturday night (August 26) have branded the perpetrators “vermin”.

Three men with scarves covering their faces entered the pensioner’s home in the Iveagh Walk area at around 10pm. One of them held the elderly householder in a chair in the living room, while the other two searched the house.

The thieves made off in the direction of Reilly Street with what police have described as “a significant quantity of cash”.

Their victim was left badly shaken by the ordeal, but was otherwise unharmed.

Appealing for the public’s help to track down the three men involved in the burglary, a PSNI Banbridge spokesperson branded them “cowards”.

A post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page said: “These vermin have no place in our society. They prey on the vulnerable for their own selfish ends and should be put where they belong - behind bars. Don’t hold back any info you have. Help us keep our community safe.”

Reacting to the sickening incident, Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart commented: “My thoughts are very much with the gentleman who was caught up in this horrific experience. This was a despicable act and those responsible should face the full rigours of the law.

“I just cannot comprehend what would possess people to engage in such behaviour and put at risk the life of an elderly gentleman. I would encourage anyone in the local area who has any information to come forward to the PSNI and report it immediately on 101. I would also encourage residents to be vigilant, particularly for your elderly neighbours.”

The DUP politician said she will be meeting with PSNI representatives to discuss the incident and to lobby for an increased police presence in order to help deter such criminal activity.

Detectives investigating the burglary can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number is 1599 of 26/08/17.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.