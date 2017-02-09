Thieves steal cash from family-run cafe

Police investigating a burglary at a family-owned cafe in Banbridge town centre have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Thieves broke into The Patrisse coffee shop on Newry Street sometime during the night of Tuesday, February 7 or the early hours of Wednesday, February 8. A sum of cash was taken during the incident.

“Police would appeal to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during that period to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 156 of 08/02/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” a PSNI spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the owner of the business took to Facebook earlier today to thank kind-hearted locals who helped with the clean-up at the premises, and to advise customers that it’s “business as usual” at the cafe.