Thought she might have fallen asleep at wheel

A woman thought she may have fallen asleep at the wheel when she was involved in an accident on her way home to Portadown.

Beata Glodo (48), Garvaghy Park, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath when she appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was fined £300 and banned for 12 months. For failing to report an accident she was fined £100.

The court heard that police received a report from the defendant’s son that she had been involved in an accident on the Blue Road, Gilford, on March 19 this year.

When police attended at her home they found the defendant lying on a sofa. There was an open beer bottle beside her and a number of unopened bottles in her handbag.

She failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 71.

When interviewed she admitted she had driven from Banbridge to Portadown and had hit something on the road which caused her to crash.