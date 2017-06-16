Threatened to bite the nose off a police officer during row

After he was abusive to ambulance staff and police a 19-year-old man threatened to bite the nose off a constable.

Simon Hughes, Burn Brae Mews, Banbridge, admitted a number of public order offences when he appeared last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.

He pleaded guilty to two assaults on police, resisting a constable, disorderly behaviour within the vicinity of Downshire Place, Banbridge and criminal damage to a police cell van.

The court heard that at 10.40pm police saw the defendant who had injuries to his face and head. He was intoxicated.

He was abusive to ambulance staff and punched a constable to the face.He also threatened to bite a constable’s nose.

Hughes spat in an officer’s face and continued to be abusive. In the cell van he spat bloody saliva on the ground and it cost around £50 to have it cleaned.

District Judge Eamonn King adjourned the case until July 20 for reports.