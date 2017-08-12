Told police to get in car and drive away

As police were dealing with someone else in the early hours of the morning in Banbridge a 24-year-old man told them to get in their car and drive away.

John Patrick Maguire, Gleann Si, Rostrevor, admitted disorderly behaviour on January 22 this when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and bound over in the sum of £500 for two years to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The court heard that at 1.25am police were dealing with a male on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge when they were approached by the defendant.

Maguire told them to mind their own business, get in their car and drive away. He was clearly the worse for wear.

Police asked him for his details but he refused saying: “I don’t have to tell you.”

He continued to argue and swear at police until a female who seemed to know him tried to calm him down and move him away.

But Maguire started again, using profanities and at 1.28am was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Once in the police vehicle he calmed down completely and apologised.

He was de-arrested, told he would be reported and sent on his way.

A solicitor representing Maguire said he had been living in Australia for four years and had returned the previous week.

He explained that on this occasion his client had been out with friends in the Banbridge area and had consumed alcohol.

The solicitor added that Maguire got involved in something that was not his business. “The drink was in and the wit was out,” he said.