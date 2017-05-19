Took the car as it was cold

After he parked his car, intending to walk home a 42-year-old man decided to drive after he had been drinking.

Neil Derby, Ballydown Heights, Banbridge, was banned from driving for 12 months last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court for driving with excess alcohol on December 20 last year. He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 12.40am police spoke to him at Ballydown Heights and smelled alcohol on his breath.

After failing a preliminary test he was arrested and after an evidential test he provided a sample of urine which gave a reading of 144.

A solicitor said that his client had arranged to meet friends and left his car in a car park on the Castlewellan Road. He said that it was Derby’s intention to walk home but it was bitterly cold and he decided to take the car.