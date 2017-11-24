When he was refused re-admission to a Banbridge nightclub at 1.45am to use the toilets a 20-year-old man urinated against a garage wall at Church Street.
Jordan Conroy, Drumgannon Road, Dungannon, was fined £85 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for indecent behaviour on July 27 this year. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
Conroy told police that he tried to go to the toilet in the Coach but the door staff wouldn’t let him.
A solicitor representing the defendant said he had been in the nightclub and tried to return to the premises to use the facilities but was rejected.
