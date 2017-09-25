Using cannabis after deaths in family

A 24-year-old man was given a combination order last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Andrew Quinn, Richmond Heights, Banbridge, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on January 8 this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his biggest problem was the relevant entries on his record.

He added that Quinn had been caught red handed on this occasion and was sailing close to the wind in terms of a custodial sentence.

The solicitor explained his client had gone back to using cannabis after stress in his life including deaths within his family.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Quinn he had to make some serious life choices. She said she would be imposing a community based disposal and if that didn’t work the defendant would be going to prison.

Judge Kelly imposed a probation order for six months and 80 hours of community service.